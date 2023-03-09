Thelma R. McManaman, 94, of Watertown

Thelma R. McManaman, 94, Watertown died peacefully with her family by her side Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Samaritan Summit Village where she had lived since April 2022. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thelma R. McManaman, 94, Watertown died peacefully with her family by her side Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Samaritan Summit Village where she had lived since April 2022. A special thank you from her family to the staff on the Skilled Nursing Unit, 1st floor, side A for the wonderful and compassionate care given to her.

Thelma was born February 8, 1929 in Walton, NY to the late Harold and Nellie McGraw VanGordon. She attended Walton schools and after the family moved to Watertown, she graduated from Watertown High School.

She married Paul A. McManaman on April 3, 1948 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. He passed away on January 30, 2022. Together they raised a beautiful family of seven children.

Thelma was a long time parishioner of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, a member of its Legion of Mary, was a Eucharistic minister, and was a former vice president of the Altar Rosary Society. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed cooking and baking. She always looked forward to her many bus trips with her daughters to see off-Broadway plays and visit casinos. Thelma was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, cherishing time spent with her family.

She is survived by her children, Sandra Mckee, Cathy Chirico, and Debbie Affinati, all of Watertown, Joanne McManaman and Theresa Brownell, both of Omaha, NE, and Paul McManaman, Pensacola, FL; son-in-law Glenn Turner, Omaha, NE; 19 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband, Thelma was predeceased by daughter Paula Turner, grandson Ken Shean, 2 sons-in-law, George McKee and Patsy Chirico, 2 sisters, Charlotte Wilcox and Jean McAvoy, and brother Robert VanGordon.

Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Monday, March 13, from 4 - 7PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 14, at 10AM at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery. Online condolences to Thelma’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 320 W. Lynde St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.