Troopers ask: Do you know these people?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State police say the people in the surveillance photos above were using counterfeit bills for purchases at local department stores.

And they’re asking for help identifying them.

Troopers say the two were allegedly using the fake $100 bills at Walmart stores in Jefferson and Lewis counties.

If you know who they are, contact state police at 315-366-6000.

