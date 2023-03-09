Troopers ask: Do you know these people?

State police are asking for help identifying people they say were using counterfeit money at...
State police are asking for help identifying people they say were using counterfeit money at local Walmart stores.(New York State Police)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State police say the people in the surveillance photos above were using counterfeit bills for purchases at local department stores.

And they’re asking for help identifying them.

Troopers say the two were allegedly using the fake $100 bills at Walmart stores in Jefferson and Lewis counties.

If you know who they are, contact state police at 315-366-6000.

