Watertown shooting victims released from hospital

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The two men who were shot at a Watertown pool hall have been released from the hospital. That’s according to city police.

The shooting happened during the early morning hours of February 26 at Sip N Cue on the corner of Arsenal and Massey Streets.

One man was struck in the abdomen, with the bullet passing through and striking another man in the buttocks.

Both men were taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

The man with the gunshot wound to the abdomen was initially listed in critical condition.

The other was treated in the emergency room and was in stable condition.

Police confirmed Thursday that both men are now out of the hospital.

No arrests have been made. Police said they’re still investigating.

