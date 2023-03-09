Watertown shooting victims released from hospital

Sip N Cue
Sip N Cue(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The two men who were shot at a Watertown pool hall have been released from the hospital. That’s according to city police.

The shooting happened during the early morning hours of February 26 at Sip N Cue on the corner of Arsenal and Massey Streets.

One man was struck in the abdomen, with the bullet passing through and striking another man in the buttocks.

Both men were taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

The man with the gunshot wound to the abdomen was initially listed in critical condition.

The other was treated in the emergency room and was in stable condition.

Police confirmed Thursday that both men are now out of the hospital.

No arrests have been made. Police said they’re still investigating.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Smith
Lake Placid man charged with one murder, suspected in second murder
Adam Smith
Looking into murder suspect’s criminal past, fatal fire getting second look
Man accused of waving knife in domestic incident at tavern
Xylazine
Widespread overdoses of flesh-eating ‘zombie drug’ expected in north country
Clayton
Clayton property reassessment triples taxes, say residents

Latest News

Clayton
Clayton gets national recognition
COVID vaccine
Covid vaccines could get expensive
State police are asking for help identifying people they say were using counterfeit money at...
Troopers ask: Do you know these people?
Fitness with Jamie
Fitness with Jamie: Working those triceps