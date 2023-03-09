William M., “Willy or Bill” Freeman, 67, of Redwood

William M., “Willy or Bill” Freeman (Funeral Home)

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - William M., “Willy or Bill” Freeman, 67, passed away unexpectedly, March 1, 2023.

Born March 28, 1955 at Mercy Hospital, Watertown, NY, he was a son of Paul R. and Margueritte M. Schrodt Freeman. He grew up on the family farm on the Elm Ridge Rd, Philadelphia, NY and attended Philadelphia Elementary School, graduating from Indian River Central School in 1975.

Then he enlisted into the US Marine Corp, serving from 1975-1993. After being honorably discharged, he was a recruiter and held several different jobs before working at Stebbins Engineering and Manufacturing, Watertown, NY, for 15-years, retiring in 2020.

He married Elaine L. Booth of Philadelphia, NY, on August 8, 1980. After 38-years of marriage, she passed away March 6, 2019.

William was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed reading, listening to classical and country music, spending time at the family camp. He loved to share his knowledge with the young kids and loved talking, striking up conversations with total strangers.

Survivors include a daughter, Dawn L. Freeman; a granddaughter, Kassundra Marie Martin, age 2, both of Lancaster, PA; five siblings, sister, Janet and Donald LaForty, Redwood, NY, sister, Marilyn and Theodore Eddy, Watertown, NY, brother, Michael and Debra Freeman, Philadelphia, NY, sister, Rose and Melvin Busler, Jr., Watertown, NY, sister, Patricia and Patrick Sawyer, Roan Mountain, TN; a sister-in-law, Karen Prue, Philadelphia, NY; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

His parents, his wife, Elaine, a nephew, Jason B. LaForty, his parents-in-law, Homer and Florence Orvis Booth, brother-in-law, Roger D. Booth, sister-in-law, Carol Booth Savage, all passed away previously.

There will be no calling hours or funeral. Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

