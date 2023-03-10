2 charged in Canton church burglary

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Two people were charged in connection with a break-in and theft at a Canton church that left three statues damaged.

Canton police say 21-year-old Matthew McNeil of Skaneateles and 21-year-old Garrett Adolfo of Morrisonville allegedly broke into St. Mary’s Catholic Church in January and stole three plaster statues.

The theft was reported January 29. The statues were discovered damaged near the St. Lawrence University chapel the same day.

A large brass candleholder was also missing, but has not been recovered. All four items are valued around $28,700.

McNeil and Adolfo were arrested Friday, and each charged with:

- One count of third-degree burglary

- Three counts of third-degree grand larceny

- Three counts of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property

- One count of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

- Three counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief

They were arraigned in Canton town court and released.

Canton police were assisted in the investigation by the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office and St. Lawrence University’s Safety and Security Department.

