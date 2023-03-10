Arts All-Star: Haley Thomas

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Haley Thomas doesn’t worry about what other people think while she’s performing.

“I’m just focusing on doing what I love and how music makes me feel and hoping to make other people feel the same way with something I find beautiful.”

The vocalist from General Brown is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

She says she enjoys performing for an audience, “because they kind of give you energy to feed off of. You can feel excitement from people that truly love watching performances and music.”

Watch the video to hear her perform and to learn more about her.

