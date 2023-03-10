Athlete of the Week: Kaelyn Boliver

BEAVER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a volleyball player from Beaver River who helped to lead her team to the Section 3 final. This fabulous freshman earns this week’s title.

Kaelyn Boliver has put together quite a season.

She had 26 assists, 16 kills, 10 service points and 4 aces in a win over Lowville and 13 service points, 18 assists and 10 kills in a victory over Tully.

For the season, she had 197 service points, 142 kills, 82 aces and 373 assists. And the best news of all for Beaver River fans, she’s just a freshman.

Kaelyn is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for March 10, 2023.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

