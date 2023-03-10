Black River Valley Concert Series

Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 pm
March 11, 2023 - Saturday
March 11, 2023 - Saturday(Lewis County Historical Society)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Mar. 10, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The Nelson Brothers Band…

Next up this year for the Black River Valley Concert Series is the Nelson Brothers Band — many of you know them and love them, and there’s no better venue to enjoy the sound of the Nelsons than at the Historical Society! The Nelson Brothers play down-home, kick-up-your-heels, classic country. And when Brian Nelson is not singing lead in the band, he operates a farm with 30 milkers! Kind of makes them our kind of people — and boy can they sing! Saturday night, March 11, at 7:30 PM at the Lewis County Historical Society at 7552 South State St. in Lowville.

A warm, comfortable, lounge atmosphere makes for a lovely evening out with family and friends, and the Historical Society provides delicious refreshments and beverages to boot!

Advance sale tickets available at the Lewis County Historical Society, Café Z (Lowville) and Dr. Guitar (Watertown). Single individual ticket $18; single season ticket (including two guest passes) $100.

At the door tickets: single student ticket $12; single individual ticket $20; family ticket (two adults/up to four children) $45.

