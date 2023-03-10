Debra A. Putney, 65, of Lisbon

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral service for Debra A. Putney, age 65 of Lisbon will be on Saturday, March 18th at 11am in the Lisbon Central School auditorium with Rev. Derrick Leitão officiating. There will be no calling hours as per her request. Burial will follow the service at the Flackville/Campbell Cemetery in Lisbon. Debbie passed away at her home on Thursday March 9, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her husband Leslie “Skip” Putney; two daughters Naomi Teele and husband Jonathan, Lydia Kelly and husband Andrew of Lisbon; four sons, Nathanael and wife Tessa, Joel and wife Jordan, Jesse and wife Anjanelle and Luke and wife Brooke; four sisters, Sharon Spearance of Adams Center, Christine Taylor of Morley, Brenda TenEyck of Ogdensburg and Faith Gordon of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Zoe, Ava, & Stella Teele; Colby Hill, Christopher Wells, Ivan, Clarkson and Theodore Putney; Kinsley, Vivian, Solomon and Mabel Putney, Hannah, Winston, Micah and Kelvin Putney, Everett, Graham, Margaret Kelly, Uriyah Putney and numerous loved nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by a son LD; a daughter Keturah; a grandson Benaiah Putney; a sister Peggy Robinson; her father Ronald Dean Cummings and mother Lillian May Cummings; father-in-law Delmer Clark Putney; mother-in-law Frances Marion Putney; grandparents Jack & Anna Bush; grandmothers Elsie Hall Cummings and Irene Putney Scott; uncle Dale Bush, aunt Theresa McDonald, aunt Sissy Hitchock, aunt Hazel & uncle Lloyd Mederis, aunt Joyce Rowen, aunt Joy & uncle Rodger Beaulieu, aunt Sharon & uncle Bob Barton, uncle Paul & Pat Cummings and uncle Bernie Cummings.

Deb was born on June 4, 1957 in Nyack, NY, where her father was employed at that time. She attended Lisbon Central School and graduated with the class of 1975. During her high school days, she worked at Cox’s Greenhouse and baby-sat many children. After high school, she worked for BOCES Northwest Tech and as a teacher’s assistant at Kennedy School. She recently worked part time as the Deputy Town Clerk for Lisbon with great joy. She was known for her famous cinnamon rolls and dinner rolls for community events.

On March 11, 1978, she married Leslie “Skip” Gordon Putney at the Morley Wesleyan Church. In their early years of marriage, they enjoyed caring for foster children in their home. Her greatest joy was being a mother and raising their family on the family farm. She enjoyed canning and preserving food from the garden, making quilts for the grandchildren when they went to school for the first time, and other quilts she just made to give away. She especially enjoyed her Sunday dinners after church each week with the family. She also was the pianist for her church, taught Sunday school and hosted the church family for many activities over the years. Her recent passion has been writing weekly letters sharing her testimony and encouraging anyone going through a challenge. Deb wasn’t bashful about sharing her love for God, her Lord and creator. She greatly enjoyed learning new bible verses with the grandchildren, teaching them a song on the piano or singing around the piano with them.

She was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church (OPC) and the ladies Aux as their Chaplin. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution to: Grace Presbyterian Church, 6671 CT RT 10, Lisbon, NY13658 and/or Lisbon Volunteer Fire Dept, 7002 CT RT 10, Lisbon, NY 13658.

Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

