Dr. Thomas A. Baker, 72, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dr. Thomas A. Baker, 72, of Newman Drive, Watertown, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center, surrounded by his wife and his friends.

Dr. Baker was born on July 18, 1950 in Chicago, IL. He was the son of Thomas R. and Jaqueline (Totleben) Baker. After graduating from high school, he completed his undergraduate degree from Loyola University in Chicago. He received his Doctorate from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Dr. Baker joined Jefferson Community College, ( JCC) Watertown, NY in 2003. .He retired from JCC as an Associate Professor of Philosophy and Chairman of the Humanities Department in 2018. Prior to joining JCC, he was a Professor of Philosophy at Niagara University in Buffalo, NY and Gannon University in Erie, PA.

He married Natasha Sidhu on July 27th, 2007 at St. Anthony’s Church, Watertown, NY with Reverend Donald Robinson officiating.

Dr. Baker was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church and a member of the Italian American Civic Association in Watertown, NY. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, watching TV and cooking. His favorite teams were the Chicago Bears, and Marquette University’s Golden Eagles. He loved books and was an avid reader.

Surviving , besides his wife Natasha, are three brothers, John ( Kimberly) Baker, Chicago,IL, Matthew (Gay) Baker, Dyer, IN, Martin (Debbie) Baker, Elizabethton, TN, three sisters, Mary (Joe) Wujek, Chicago, IL, Jackie (George) Dombrowski, Chicago, IL, JoAnne (Thomas) Meyers, Durham, NC, several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Monday, March 13th from 4-7pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc., Watertown, NY. A prayer service will be held Tuesday, March 14th at 11:15 am at the funeral home followed by a funeral mass at noon at St. Anthony’s Church, Watertown, NY. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery.

Contributions in Dr. Baker’s name may be made to the Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601, to establish a scholarship.

Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

