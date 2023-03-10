Former prison worker from Watertown accused of falsifying records

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A former corrections officer from Watertown is accused of falsely recording that he checked on inmates when he was actually sleeping on the job.

State police arrested 31-year-old Jeffrey Cronk Jr. on counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and official misconduct.

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said it investigated Cronk and found that he falsified logbook entries while working at Adirondack Correctional Facility in Essex County.

According to the state, Cronk recorded that he had completed rounds to check on inmates when he was actually sleeping.

He has since resigned from his position.

Cronk was issued an appearance ticket to appear in town of North Elba court at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.