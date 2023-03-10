House votes to declassify info about origins of COVID-19

The U.S. Department of Energy is backing the lab leak theory of COVID-19’s origins with "low confidence.” (CNN, AFPTV, HOUSTON HEALTH DEPARTMENT, CDC, POOL)
By The Associated Press and LISA MASCARO
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House voted unanimously Friday to declassify U.S. intelligence information about the origins of COVID-19, a sweeping show of bipartisan support near the third anniversary of the start of the deadly pandemic.

The vote was final approval of the bill, sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

Debate was brief and to the point: Americans have questions about how the deadly virus started and what can be done to prevent future outbreaks.

The order to declassify focused on intelligence related to China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology, citing “potential links” between the research that was done there and the outbreak of COVID-19.

U.S. intelligence agencies are divided over whether a lab leak or a spillover from animals is the likely source of the virus.

Experts say the true origin of the coronavirus pandemic may not be known for many years — if ever.

