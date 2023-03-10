Man accused of starving dogs, cats to death

Animal Cruelty
Animal Cruelty(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF STOCKHOLM, New York (WWNY) - A 36-year-old St. Regis Falls man is accused of starving two dogs and two cats to death.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office charged Jason Snyder with four misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

Deputies said the dogs and cats were in his care in the town of Stockholm for three months, but he failed to provide the animals with food, water and veterinary intervention, which ultimately led to their death.

Snyder was given a ticket to appear in Stockholm Town Court at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police are asking for help identifying people they say were using counterfeit money at...
Troopers ask: Do you know these people?
File photo of soldiers deploying from Fort Drum
Deployment news at Fort Drum
One person was taken to Syracuse to be treated for injuries sustained in a crash Friday morning...
One person sent to Syracuse following Watertown crash
Three-vehicle crash on Route 11 in the town of LeRay
3-vehicle crash temporarily shuts down part of Route 11
Yaeger Architecture rendering of Thousand Islands Event Center
Former NFL coach and others give update on proposed T.I. Event Center

Latest News

Jobs
Jefferson County sees some of state’s highest private-sector job growth
Candles
Lynn P. LaShomb, 72, of Norwood
File photo of 2003 helicopter crash site
Fort Drum remembers 2003 helicopter crash that killed 11 soldiers
Blast from the Past
Blast from the Past: 2003 Massena earthquake