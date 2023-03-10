Man accused of starving dogs, cats to death

TOWN OF STOCKHOLM, New York (WWNY) - A 36-year-old St. Regis Falls man is accused of starving two dogs and two cats to death.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office charged Jason Snyder with four misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

Deputies said the dogs and cats were in his care in the town of Stockholm for three months, but he failed to provide the animals with food, water and veterinary intervention, which ultimately led to their death.

Snyder was given a ticket to appear in Stockholm Town Court at a later date.

