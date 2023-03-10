Martha (Marty) M. Smith, 88, of Watertown

Martha (Marty) M. Smith, 88 years old, passed away at her home Thursday afternoon, March 9, 2023 surrounded by nieces and nephews. (Source: Funeral Home)

Marty was born on March 27, 1934 in Potsdam, NY, as the middle child to Leon and Anne Chase Maine. The family eventually moved to Carthage, NY, where she graduated from Carthage High School in 1952. Marty was a graduate of the Good Samaritan School of Nursing and worked as a registered nurse in numerous settings in addition to being a Hospice volunteer.

On April 23, 1955, she married Allen L. Smith at St James Catholic Church, Carthage, NY. This was the beginning of 65 years worth of traveling, outdoor adventures, community and civic involvement. Al passed away on February 23, 2020.

Marty was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church, a longtime member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) and AUSA. She and Al were part of the 13 original founders of the Little Kildare, Inc, Carry Falls, where she made many memories with her “second family”. Marty enjoyed all outdoor activities and was a mentor to her nieces and nephews.

Marty is survived by one sister-in-law, Jean Smith, Altamont Springs, FL, 86 nieces and nephews, Priscilla, Ricky, Ted and Mark Sutton, and several cousins. Along with her parents and husband, she is predeceased by her brother Harold Maine, and three sisters, Helen Ormiston, Lucy Nunemaker and Pat Patchen.

Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Wednesday, March 15, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St Patrick’s Church on March 16 at 10:00 am, followed by burial at Glenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

