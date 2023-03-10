Norman L. Herrington, 75, of Massena

Norman L. Herrington age 75 passed away peacefully at the Highland Nursing Home on Friday March 3, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Norman L. Herrington age 75 passed away peacefully at the Highland Nursing Home on Friday March 3, 2023.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY.

Born in Greene, NY he was the son of the late Ross and Edna (Parker) Herrington. Norman married the love of his life Patricia (Holderman) on July 30,1983 in the town of Brutus, NY. Norman served for 23 years in the Navy as an electrician until he retired 1993. He then went to work at the Oswego Marina. He was a member of the Port Byron American Legion and the Montezuma VFW as well.

Norman was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, camping and hunting with a crossbow. He liked to take long walks with his dogs and watch the hummingbirds at his feeder. Norman loved animals and got great enjoyment watching deer playing in the yard. He loved road trips and always took the scenic route. Norman was a hardworking man who loved his family , he enjoyed baking and cooking for them on the grill.

Norman is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Patricia (Holderman) Herrington. One son Kenneth and Melissa Wieczorek of Potsdam, NY. Four daughters. Brandy and Bobby Mays of Wheelersburg, OH; Lucinda Mark of Auburn, NY; Karen Herrington of Brasher Falls, NY and Lee Ann O’Shea of Norfolk, NY. He is survived by one sister Audrey and George Benda of Arcadia, FL. Norman was predeceased by his son David Herrington and his daughter Kimberly Herrington. He was also predeceased by four brothers; Maynard Herrington; Raymond Herrington; Glenn Herrington and Lynn Herington. He was also predeceased by one sister Iva Bankert. Norman is survived by 23 Grand Children and 13 Great great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Family and friends are invited to share on-line condolences and memories at www.PhillipsMemorial.com

