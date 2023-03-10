One person sent to Syracuse following Watertown crash

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One person was rushed to a Syracuse hospital after a car crash in the city of Watertown Friday morning.

The crash between a pickup truck and a sedan was on Olmstead Drive just after 8 a.m.

Fire crews cut open the roof of the sedan to free someone who was trapped inside.

Watertown police at the scene confirmed one person was taken to Syracuse for treatment of unspecified injuries.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.