One person sent to Syracuse following Watertown crash

One person was taken to Syracuse to be treated for injuries sustained in a crash Friday morning on Olmstead Drive in Watertown.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One person was rushed to a Syracuse hospital after a car crash in the city of Watertown Friday morning.

The crash between a pickup truck and a sedan was on Olmstead Drive just after 8 a.m.

Fire crews cut open the roof of the sedan to free someone who was trapped inside.

Watertown police at the scene confirmed one person was taken to Syracuse for treatment of unspecified injuries.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the crash.

