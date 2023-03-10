A pretty typical March day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There will be a fresh coating of snow to wake up to for some places Saturday.

Until then, Friday will be typical for March. Some places could see a few peeks of sun, but it will be mainly cloudy with highs in the low to mid-30s.

Snow will move in this evening, around 7 or 8 p.m., and will hit Lewis County and parts of Jefferson County. It looks as if St. Lawrence will be left out entirely.

Places that do get snow will likely see about an inch, so people with outdoor activities Saturday will enjoy some fresh powder.

Saturday will be dry and cloudy with highs in the low 30s.

Don’t forget to turn your clocks an hours ahead for Daylight Saving Time, either before you go to bed Saturday or when you wake up on Sunday.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s.

There’s mixed precipitation in the forecast for Monday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday both have a chance of snow. Highs will be in the low to mid-30s both days.

Thursday will be partly sunny with highs around 40.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.