Reported robbery results in big law enforcement response

A reported robbery prompted a big police presence in a Watertown neighborhood Friday afternoon.
A reported robbery prompted a big police presence in a Watertown neighborhood Friday afternoon.(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A reported robbery prompted a big police presence in a Watertown neighborhood Friday afternoon.

City and state police as well as Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were called to 415 Gotham Street. Nearly a dozen law enforcement vehicles responded to the scene.

Neighbors told 7 News that police were seen entering the home with assault-style rifles.

According to Detective Sergeant Joseph Giaquinto of the Watertown Police Department, police received a report at 12:45 p.m. that a robbery had just taken place.

He said police have a suspect and the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police are asking for help identifying people they say were using counterfeit money at...
Troopers ask: Do you know these people?
Three-vehicle crash on Route 11 in the town of LeRay
3-vehicle crash temporarily shuts down part of Route 11
File photo of soldiers deploying from Fort Drum
Deployment news at Fort Drum
Yaeger Architecture rendering of Thousand Islands Event Center
Former NFL coach and others give update on proposed T.I. Event Center
A new dog sanctuary will open in St. Lawrence County.
Dog sanctuary being built in town of Canton

Latest News

Adam Smith
Smith charged with second murder in St. Lawrence County
Jason Benware
Tupper Lake man faces drug charges in St. Lawrence County
Matthew McNeil and Garrett Adolpho
2 charged in Canton church burglary
One person was taken to Syracuse to be treated for injuries sustained in a crash Friday morning...
One person sent to Syracuse following Watertown crash