Reported robbery results in big law enforcement response

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A reported robbery prompted a big police presence in a Watertown neighborhood Friday afternoon.

City and state police as well as Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were called to 415 Gotham Street. Nearly a dozen law enforcement vehicles responded to the scene.

Neighbors told 7 News that police were seen entering the home with assault-style rifles.

According to Detective Sergeant Joseph Giaquinto of the Watertown Police Department, police received a report at 12:45 p.m. that a robbery had just taken place.

He said police have a suspect and the incident is under investigation.

