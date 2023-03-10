Retired state trooper announces she’s running for Lewis County sheriff

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Wanting to give voters a choice, a retired state trooper announces she will run for Lewis County sheriff.

Nichole Turck announced Friday afternoon she will run on the Republican line.

That will mean a primary race with Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli.

Turck served 20 years with the state police, more than half of them out of the Lowville barracks.

She says she wants to provide a different style of leadership.

“It’s always hard to beat an incumbent and I realize that but I’m prepared and it’s up to the voters. They can decide, you know, they have a choice and they can think about the next 4 years and what they want that to look like and I think they deserve a choice,” said Turck.

Carpinelli is seeking his fourth term.

The primary is in June.

