WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will produce some light snow tomorrow night. Expect clouds tonight with lows in the lower 20′s.

Friday will be mainly cloudy with highs in the 30′s.

Light snow is expected tomorrow evening. The best chance for snow will be south of Watertown and Lowville.

Saturday will be mainly cloudy.

Partial sunshine is expected on Sunday.

