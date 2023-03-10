South Jeff SADD presents “Come to the Table”

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Students Against Destructive Decisions at South Jefferson will hold a community dinner and awareness forum next week.

The event is called “Come to the Table.”

Bobby Piddock is SADD sophomore student leader and Carter Stone is junior student leader. They say the organization promotes positive behavior, volunteer opportunities, and healthy activities for everyone.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event is at South Jeff High School on Tuesday, March 14.

An information, resource, and mischief room will be open from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m.

A free spaghetti dinner will be from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m.

A panel presentation and discussion will be from 6:45 to 8:30 p.m. The discussions will include the risks of vaping and online threats to kids.

The event is free and open to anyone.

