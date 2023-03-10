SUV crashes near Fort Drum gate

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - No injuries were reported following a crash outside Fort Drum’s Plummer Gate.

An SUV went off Mount Belvedere Boulevard and overturned.

Fort Drum firefighters and military police responded to the scene as did the Black River Ambulance Squad.

Officials said the driver of the SUV, a civilian, turned left off of Military Road, hit a snowbank, and overturned.

We’ll update this story if we get more information.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.