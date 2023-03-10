Tupper Lake man faces drug charges in St. Lawrence County
CLIFTON, New York (WWNY) - A Tupper Lake man was arrested Thursday on drug charges in St. Lawrence County.
State police say they pulled over a pickup truck 34-year-old Jason Benware was driving on State Route 3 in the town of Clifton.
Troopers say he was allegedly in possession of about 3.1 ounces of crystal meth and around 250 baggies of heroin and fentanyl.
Benware was charged with:
- Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Third-degree aggravated unlicened operation
- Unlicensed operator
- Littering
He was arraigned in Pierrepont town court and jailed without bail.
