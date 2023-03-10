Tupper Lake man faces drug charges in St. Lawrence County

Jason Benware
Jason Benware(St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIFTON, New York (WWNY) - A Tupper Lake man was arrested Thursday on drug charges in St. Lawrence County.

State police say they pulled over a pickup truck 34-year-old Jason Benware was driving on State Route 3 in the town of Clifton.

Troopers say he was allegedly in possession of about 3.1 ounces of crystal meth and around 250 baggies of heroin and fentanyl.

Benware was charged with:

- Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

- Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

- Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

- Third-degree aggravated unlicened operation

- Unlicensed operator

- Littering

He was arraigned in Pierrepont town court and jailed without bail.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police are asking for help identifying people they say were using counterfeit money at...
Troopers ask: Do you know these people?
Three-vehicle crash on Route 11 in the town of LeRay
3-vehicle crash temporarily shuts down part of Route 11
File photo of soldiers deploying from Fort Drum
Deployment news at Fort Drum
Yaeger Architecture rendering of Thousand Islands Event Center
Former NFL coach and others give update on proposed T.I. Event Center
A new dog sanctuary will open in St. Lawrence County.
Dog sanctuary being built in town of Canton

Latest News

Matthew McNeil and Garrett Adolpho
2 charged in Canton church burglary
One person was taken to Syracuse to be treated for injuries sustained in a crash Friday morning...
One person sent to Syracuse following Watertown crash
Ask the Pharmacist - March 9
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Marinated Tuna Steaks