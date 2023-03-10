TV Dinner: Marinated Tuna Steaks

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chef Chris Manning prepared a great dish for Lenten Friday: Marinated Tuna Steaks.

But, he says, the marinade can also be used for chicken, pork, or even beef.

He cautions that when you’re using citrus, you should marinate fish no more than four hours. Other meats can be marinated overnight.

The chef also suggests using herbs in a tube to avoid a lot of chopping.

Marinated Tuna Steaks

- ¼ cup orange juice

- ¼ cup soy sauce

- 1 teaspoon canola of vegetable oil

- 1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger

- 1 teaspoon minced garlic

- 1 teaspoon minced fresh cilantro

- 1 teaspoon minced fresh jalapeño

- Salt and pepper to taste

4 6-ounce ahi tuna steaks

Mix all ingredients except the tuna steaks in a small bowl. Pour over tuna and marinade no longer than 4 hours.

Grill to desired temperature (the chef used 2 minutes per side), slice, and serve.

