White House proposes biggest military pay raise since 2002

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - The biggest military pay raise in more than 20 years is proposed by President Biden.

Biden unveiled his budget Thursday and calls for a 5.2 percent hike in basic military pay.

It would be the largest raise since 2002 when service members saw a 6.9 percent increase.

By comparison, this year’s raise, which was the largest in a decade, was 4.6 percent.

White House budget documents say the administration is also requesting more money for troops’ housing allowances.

