3 Ogdensburg residents face felony drug charges

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Three Ogdensburg residents are facing felony drug charges following a traffic stop in the Town of Oswegatchie.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office charged 51-year-old Bernard Huntley, 50-year-old Daniel Dominie and 27-year-old Ashley Williams each with a felony charge of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

It stems from a traffic stop on Friday on State Route 812 where the three were found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

All three were arraigned in Canton Town Court.

There was no mug shot of available for Huntley because he was turned over to the Ogdensburg Police Department on a bench warrant and released on an appearance ticket for a future date.

Both Domonie and Williams were remanded to the St Lawrence County Correctional Facility.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.