Business After Hours to be held at Jefferson Concrete Corporation

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce is inviting people in business to attend this month’s Business After Hours.

President & CEO Kayla Jamieson appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.

This month’s Business After Hours will be held at Jefferson Concrete Corporation at 22850 County Route 51 in Watertown on March 15 from 5 - 7 p.m.

There will be prizes, hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, and musical entertainment by Joe & Shannon Foy.

To register, click here.

