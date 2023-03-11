Eva “Vivian” Swift, 89, of Colton

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Eva “Vivian” Swift, 89, a resident of Symonds Square, Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mrs. Swift passed away early Saturday morning at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Eva “Vivian” Swift.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.