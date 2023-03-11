Former Watertown teacher celebrates 100th birthday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Residents at Ives Hills Retirement Home celebrated a milestone birthday of one of their own Saturday afternoon.

Helen Chisholm turned 100 years old this weekend and celebrated alongside her family and friends.

Chisholm was a teacher at Ohio Elementary in the Watertown City School District for 30 years where she touched the lives of many 2nd and 3rd grade students.

She says some of those children continue to reach out in the present day. Chisholm says she loved every minute of her time at the chalkboard.

“I’m amazed that I am hearing from some now and some have passed away, but I enjoyed teaching and I quit at 55 because my husband was ill and so I stayed home with him for 5 years,” said Chisholm.

When asked how it feels to be 100, Chisholm chuckled and said she doesn’t know how you are supposed to feel, but she says she’s thankful to have everyone there to celebrate.

From all of us at 7 News, we wish Helen a happy 100th birthday!

