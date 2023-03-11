Friday Sports: State Regional Championships on the line on the hardwood

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - State high school basketball along with men’s college hockey were on the schedule Friday night.

The Girls’ State Class D Regional Championship featured top ranked Hammond vs. 3rd ranked Poland.

Off a three-point attempt, it was Sadie Sprabery on the rebound: 4-0 Hammond.

Next up was Madison Haver on the fast break, as she drops in the layup. Game tied 4-4.

Then it was Landree Kenyon from the scrum to the hoop: 6-4 Red Devils.

Zoey Cunningham: on target with the three-pointer.

Cunningham to Sprabery on the fast break. Hammond on an 11-1 run to close the quarter.

On the inbounder, Kenyon adds two more.

A fast break for Kenyon and the Red Devils are up 27-15 at the half.

Hammond beats Poland 63-33 to advance to the state final 4 next weekend.

The Boys’ State Class D Regional Championship saw Heuvelton vs. Hamilton.

It was Luke Jackson to Reese Snyder for the opening bucket: 2-0 Hamilton.

Then it was Nate Mashaw to Lucas Thornhill: It’s 2-2.

Jake Venette on the break: 4-2 Heuvelton.

Next up, it was Hudson Idzi to Jackson for three: Knights lead 5-4.

Then it was Snyder to Idzi to put the Knights up 12-7.

Mashaw drains a three.

Chris Ashlaw steals and feeds Venette on the 2-on-1. Game tied at 12-12.

But Hamilton goes on to beat Heuvelton 53-34.

In the Men’s ECAC Hockey quarterfinals from Appleton Arena, St. Lawrence hosted Colgate.

In the 1st period, Mason Waite sticks home the loose puck in front: Saints on top 1-0.

Just over 3 minutes later, Tucker McIntosh unloads a blast that finds net: 2-0 Saints.

Under 2 minutes later, it’s Aleksi Peltonen on the breakaway: 3-0 St. Lawrence.

But Colgate comes back and beats St. Lawrence 4-3 in overtime.

In the Men’s ECAC Hockey quarterfinals from Ithaca, Cornell hosted Clarkson.

In the 1st period, Gabriel Seger scores on a 5 minute major: Cornell in front 1-0.

In the 3rd period, Clarkson was down 2-0 when Mathieu Gosselin dents the back of the net: 2-1 Cornell.

Cornell beats Clarkson 2-1 to take a 1-0 series lead.

And at a morning press conference, Syracuse University formally introduced Adiran Autry as the new men’s basketball coach.

The school also said goodbye to Jim Boeheim, who after 47 years as head coach at Syracuse, officially retired.

