Michael John Chesbrough, 64, of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Michael John Chesbrough, 64, of Town Line Rd., passed away, Thursday morning, March 9, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.

Born on March 4, 1959 in Goshen, NY, he was a son of Haven Grant and Grace Anne Chesbrough and he was a 1978 graduate of Indian River Central School, Philadelphia, NY.

Michael married Gail B. Noone of Philadelphia, NY, on May 25, 1991 at Sweet Haven Church, Black River, NY, with Rev. Clate Borders, officiating.

Currently he was an Equipment Operator and worked in Targetry and Range Operations for the Dept. of Defense, Fort Drum, NY, for the past twenty years. He previously worked as a Super Calendar Operator for St. Regis Paper Co., Deferiet, NY.

Birthday, holiday celebrations and fishing trips, guaranteed great family times and much laughter, and he enjoyed spending them with his wife, daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren and his Yorkie “Wild Webster”. He was a proud husband, father and grandfather and loved sharing stories of his childhood.

Michael was an avid whitetail deer and wild turkey hunter, and enjoyed fishing and ice fishing. He also enjoyed his extended Range Family at Fort Drum, and his Car Freshner Family in Watertown, where Gail works.

Survivors include his wife and soulmate of 31 years, Gail; a daughter and son-in-law, Tauna and Jack Newman, Carthage, NY; two grandchildren, Jack Newman Jr. and Alexis Gail Newman; two brothers and a sister-in-law, James and Marion Chesbrough, GA, and Thomas Chesbrough, Ogdensburg, NY; two sisters, Kimberly Vale, NYC, NY, and Maryanne Karg, Theresa, NY; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Juanita Noone, sister-in-law, Connie Noone and her companion, Robert Tibbles, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Bonnie and Robert Engle, all of Philadelphia, NY, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Danny and Paula Noone, TX; several nieces and nephews.

His parents and a sister, Lynn Chesbrough predeceased him.

Calling hours will be 6-8 pm, Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

Burial will be in Sanford Corners Cemetery, Calcium, NY, in the spring.

