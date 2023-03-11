Spring forward this weekend- Daylight Saving Time in effect Sunday morning

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Get ready to spring forward Saturday night.

Daylight Saving Time starts at 2 AM Sunday, so make sure your clocks move forward by an hour.

Experts say planning ahead is the key to feeling less tired with the time change.

And fire officials say that this is a good opportunity to check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.