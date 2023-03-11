Spring forward this weekend- Daylight Saving Time in effect Sunday morning

Daylight Saving Time
Daylight Saving Time(MGN / Pexels)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Get ready to spring forward Saturday night.

Daylight Saving Time starts at 2 AM Sunday, so make sure your clocks move forward by an hour.

Experts say planning ahead is the key to feeling less tired with the time change.

And fire officials say that this is a good opportunity to check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of soldiers deploying from Fort Drum
Deployment news at Fort Drum
One person was taken to Syracuse to be treated for injuries sustained in a crash Friday morning...
One person sent to Syracuse following Watertown crash
A reported robbery prompted a big police presence in a Watertown neighborhood Friday afternoon.
Reported robbery results in big law enforcement response
Former prison worker from Watertown accused of falsifying records
Adam Smith at his arraignment
Smith charged with second murder

Latest News

Helen Chisholm
Former Watertown teacher celebrates 100th birthday
Three Ogdensburg residents are facing felony drug charges following a traffic stop in the Town...
3 Ogdensburg residents face felony drug charges
State high school basketball along with men’s college hockey were on the schedule Friday night.
Friday Sports: State Regional Championships on the line on the hardwood
Friday Sports: State Regional Championships on the line on the hardwood