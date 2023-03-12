Erma Rabideau, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Erma Rabideau, a resident of the Stockholm-Knapps Station Road, Potsdam, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mrs. Rabideau passed away Sunday morning at her home with her family. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Erma Rabideau.

