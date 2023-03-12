Erma Rabideau, of Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Erma Rabideau, a resident of the Stockholm-Knapps Station Road, Potsdam, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.  Mrs. Rabideau passed away Sunday morning at her home with her family.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Erma Rabideau.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Richard O. Rice, 75, died early Saturday afternoon on March 11, 2023 at his home under the care...
Richard O. Rice, 75, of New Bremen
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is working to make sure every service member can have access to...
Stefanik pushes for better credit monitoring for service members
Fort Drum remembers the 11 killed in a helicopter crash 20 years ago
Saturday Sports: Boys’ and girls’ basketball battle for Final 4 berth

Obituaries

Former Watertown teacher celebrates 100th birthday
Vernon C. Hogle, 80, of Pierrepont, passed away on March 9, 2023 at Rochester General Hospital...
Vernon C. Hogle, 80, of Pierrepont
Boys’ and girls’ state basketball playoffs continued Saturday with 3 boys and 2 girls teams...
Saturday Sports: Boys’ and girls’ basketball battle for Final 4 berth
Saturday afternoon on Fort Drum, soldiers, veterans and family members gathered to commemorate...
Fort Drum remembers the 11 killed in a helicopter crash 20 years ago
Candles
Michael John Chesbrough, 64, of Philadelphia
Candles
Eva “Vivian” Swift, 89, of Colton