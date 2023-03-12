Moser seeks re-election to Lewis County Legislature

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Jessica Moser has announced her bid to run for re-election to the Lewis County Legislature.

Moser currently represents District 3 which covers the Town of Denmark,

In a press release, Moser says she offers a unique perspective to the Legislature with her experience owning a small law firm as well as helping run her husband’s small business.

Moser says she has ties to the agriculture industry, construction and infrastructure, and her family owns and operates a restaurant in Lewis County and that experience gives her a unique viewpoint for Legislature.

Moser is currently a member of the Human Resources, and the Financial and Rules Committees and that she represents Lewis County on the Industrial Development Agency Board. She says she also volunteers on the Lewis County Head Start Board and donates her professional time at her law firm to assist in the formation and operation of not-for-profits.

Moser says she has “grown to appreciate the way of life that Lewis County can provide, and am looking forward to broadening the opportunities for future generations.”

