Moser seeks re-election to Lewis County Legislature

Moser seeks re-election to Lewis County Legislature
Moser seeks re-election to Lewis County Legislature(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Jessica Moser has announced her bid to run for re-election to the Lewis County Legislature.

Moser currently represents District 3 which covers the Town of Denmark,

In a press release, Moser says she offers a unique perspective to the Legislature with her experience owning a small law firm as well as helping run her husband’s small business.

Moser says she has ties to the agriculture industry, construction and infrastructure, and her family owns and operates a restaurant in Lewis County and that experience gives her a unique viewpoint for Legislature.

Moser is currently a member of the Human Resources, and the Financial and Rules Committees and that she represents Lewis County on the Industrial Development Agency Board. She says she also volunteers on the Lewis County Head Start Board and donates her professional time at her law firm to assist in the formation and operation of not-for-profits.

Moser says she has “grown to appreciate the way of life that Lewis County can provide, and am looking forward to broadening the opportunities for future generations.”

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former prison worker from Watertown accused of falsifying records
Three Ogdensburg residents are facing felony drug charges following a traffic stop in the Town...
3 Ogdensburg residents face felony drug charges
Adam Smith at his arraignment
Smith charged with second murder
File photo of soldiers deploying from Fort Drum
Deployment news at Fort Drum
Helen Chisholm
Former Watertown teacher celebrates 100th birthday

Latest News

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is working to make sure every service member can have access to...
Stefanik pushes for better credit monitoring for service members
Fort Drum remembers the 11 killed in a helicopter crash 20 years ago
Saturday Sports: Boys’ and girls’ basketball battle for Final 4 berth
Former Watertown teacher celebrates 100th birthday