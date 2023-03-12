Richard O. Rice, 75, of New Bremen

Richard O. Rice, 75, died early Saturday afternoon on March 11, 2023 at his home under the care of his family and Lewis County Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

NEW BREMEN, New York (WWNY) - Richard O. Rice, 75, died early Saturday afternoon on March 11, 2023 at his home under the care of his family and Lewis County Hospice.

Richard was born on March 19, 1947 in Lowville the son of the late Otis F. and Marie (Sauer) Rice. He attended Lowville Academy and Central School. Richard went to work at a young age for Bung Hitchcock Logging as a “whistle punk”. He continued in the logging business for over 50 years owning and operating Rice’s Tree Service. A marriage to Linda M. Kieffer ended in divorce.

Richard loved hunting, fishing, and he enjoyed his flower and vegetable gardens.

He married Nancy R. Jones on August 19, 2005 at Lake Bonaparte. The couple made their home on the Adams Hill Road.

Surviving are, his wife, Nancy, his four children, Brian R. (Laurie) Rice of Yelm, WA; Michelle L. (Adam) Smykla of Lyons Falls; Sherry J. (Jeff) Drake; Susanville, CA; and Thomas D. Rice of Beaver Falls; his step daughter, Lisa A. Jeffers; eight grandchildren, five step grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and two step great grandsons; two brothers, Timothy B. Rice and Dennis M. (Rae) Rice.

He is predeceased by his brother Charles F. Rice.

Per Richard’s wishes there will be no calling hours a private service will be held on June 24th.

A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at the New Bremen Fire Hall from 1:00 to 3:00pm on June 24th.

Memorials in Richard’s name may be made to: Friends of Lewis County Hospice, Inc., P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367

On-line condolence of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

