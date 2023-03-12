Saturday Sports: Boys’ and girls’ basketball battle for Final 4 berth

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Boys’ and girls’ state basketball playoffs continued Saturday with 3 boys and 2 girls teams from the area looking to advance to the State Final 4 next weekend.

In Potsdam, the Boys’ Basketball Class A Regional Championship saw Massena meeting New Hartford.

Off the initial shot, it was Zach Philipkoski at the net to make it 2-0 Spartans.

Then it was DeShawn Walton to the corner for Colin Patterson to put the Raiders up 3-2.

Colton Suriano pump fakes, then delivers the three.

Off the missed free throw, Walton scores on the rebound.

Carter Firnstein curls inside for two.

Then it was Taylor Mitchell the 14-footer.

New Hartford cruises to a 68-35 win over Massena.

At Hudson Valley Community College, Potsdam met Catholic Central in the Boys’ Class B Regional Championship.

In the 1st quarter, Brodie Delaney hits down low and the Sandstoners are down 10.

Ian VanWagner drives the lane for the kiss off glass: Potsdam down 14.

Delaney uses the window for the bucket and Potsdam is down 27-7 after 1 quarter.

In the 2nd quarter, Theo Hughes hits the scoop shot.

Back at SUNY Potsdam, the Boys’ Class C Regional Championship saw Canton vs. Chatham.

It was Canton’s Eyil Odetoyinbo to Ryan Jones for the two-pointer. Canton up 5-0.

Next was Matt Thorsen from the top of the arc. He cuts the Bears’ lead to 5-3.

Jones buries the three-pointer: 10-8 Bears.

Then it was Ethan Francey to Vincent Nelson-Fuse who drops in two.

Then it was Alex Chudy to Tate VanAlstyne for the layup.

Next, Jones with the scoop for two: 20-17 Bears. He would score 21 on the night.

Jones slings the one-handed buzzer-beater from 75 feet away, and swishes! Canton leads 23-17 at the quarter.

Next was Odetoyinbo for three of his 19 points.

Canton wins 64-59 to punch their ticket to the State Final 4.

On the girls’ side at Hudson Valley Community College, Indian River faced Averill Park in the State Class A Regional Championship.

In the 1st quarter, Bella Davis kisses 2 off glass: Indian River down 2.

Then it was Kiah Delles hitting the baseline jumper: Lady Warriors down 6.

Raven Marsell connects off the nice move down low: 12-6 Averill Park.

In the 2nd quarter, Davis goes baseline for the hoop, but Indian River falls to Averill Park 64-38

In the Girls’ Class C Regional Championship at SUNY Potsdam, it was Canton vs. Greenwich.

It was Raegan Mullin to Cate Abate for two as the Witches score first.

Then it was Winny Downs to Ava Hoy. Canton gets its only lead at 5-2.

Then it was Grace Autiello to Mullin who powers up inside.

Next up was Downs from the scrum who muscles in the tough shot.

Autiello to Nora Niesz for two.

Niesz to Brooke Kuzmich for three.

Greenwich defeats Canton 60-32.

On the ice in Buffalo, Salmon River took on Skaneateles in the Division 2 State Semi-finals.

In the 1st period, the Shamrocks were down 1-0 when Dylan Johnson scores on the doorstep, knotting the game at 1.

In the 2nd period, the Shamrocks take the lead when Evan Collette buries the backhand: 2-1 Salmon River.

Tied at 2 late in the 3rd, Andrew Gaglione finds the mark: 3-2 Lakers.

Skaneateles beats Salmon River by that 3-2 score.

On the ice, St. Lawrence met Colgate in game 2 of their best of 3 ECAC quarterfinal series.

In the 2nd period, the Saints were down 3-0 when Mason Waite lights the lamp, cutting the Colgate lead to 3-1.

Late in the 3rd, Ty Naaykens tickles twine. St. Lawrence down 3-2.

That would be your final as the Saints drop the series 2-0.

Also on the ice, it was Clarkson at Cornell. The Golden Knights in a must win situation.

In the 2nd period, Max Andreev breaks a scoreless tie, putting Cornell up 1-0.

Late in the 3rd, the score now 3-0 Cornell, Tommy Pasanen splits the pipes, cutting the Cornell lead to 2.

But that would be your final, as Cornell wins the series 2 games to none.

In men’s college lacrosse from Canton, St. Lawrence entertained Nazareth.

In the 1st period, Mark Mahoney goes top shelf in front, putting the Saints up 1-0.

Then it was Brian Souza falling for the tally: 2-0 St. Lawrence.

Judge Murphy increases the lead to 3-0 with the blast.

The Saints move to 3-0 with a 16-11 win over Nazareth.

