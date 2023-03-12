Stefanik pushes for better credit monitoring for service members

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is working to make sure every service member can have access to good credit.

Stefanik and Congressman Andy Kim, a Democrat representing New Jersey, have introduced a bipartisan bill called the Servicemember Credit Monitoring Enhancement Act. It would ensure every service member has access to credit monitoring services.

Currently, only active duty military, National Guard, and those in the Reserve in active duty status are eligible for free credit monitoring services.

This legislation would make all service members, including traditional National Guardsmen and Reservists eligible for the service.

In a statement, Stefanik said “I am proud to introduce this bipartisan legislation to extend these credit monitoring services to all our men and women in uniform. As they answer the call to duty, they deserve to do so with the peace of mind that their finances will be securely monitored.”

Stefanik and Kim were joined by Republican Representatives Trent Kelly, Ro Khanna, and Mike Ezell in introducing this legislation.

