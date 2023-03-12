Vernon C. Hogle, 80, of Pierrepont, passed away on March 9, 2023 at Rochester General Hospital surrounded by loving family members after a brief hospital stay for an aortic aneurysm. (Source: Funeral Home)

PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - Vernon C. Hogle, 80, of Pierrepont, passed away on March 9, 2023 at Rochester General Hospital surrounded by loving family members after a brief hospital stay for an aortic aneurysm.

Vernon was born August 25, 1942 in Theresa, NY; son of Clarence and Martha (Whitcomb) Hogle. He attended Selleck School and then Colton Central School until joining the Air Force. On August 31, 1963, Vernon was united in marriage with Frances L. McLean. They shared 57 years together and raised five children, Scott (Nova) Hogle of Colton; Jeff (Deidra) Hogle of Hattiesburg, MS; Karen (Brad) LaPoint of Pierrepont; Roger (Diane) Hogle of Oakfield, NY and Donna (Scott) Gilbert of Colton.

Vernon grew up on the Buck Pond Road in Colton surrounded by homes of relatives he considered friends. He entered the Air Force in 1960, where he was stationed at Vandenburg AFB, CA; Morocco AFB, Africa; and Barksdale AFB in Shreveport, LA. It was during his station in Louisiana when he met Frances McLean on a blind date and later married her.

Upon honorable discharge from the Air Force in 1964, Vernon brought Fran home to the North Country where he joined the Local 545 Union of Operating Engineers, working on many construction projects like the dam in Potsdam. He retired from the Operators Union.

Vernon loved spending time with his immediate and extended families. He spent many hours playing cards, visiting relatives, and tinkering in the garage. However, the light of his life was his grandchildren - attending sports events, teasing them with nicknames, and overall making them realize how special they were. Vernon is remembered fondly as a friend to all and a special uncle / nephew to many. He enjoyed spending time in the woods, tinkering on old cars, attending car shows, wheeling and dealing car parts, and going to local auctions.

He is survived by his beloved children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a brother, Harlow (Joyce) Hogle, a sister, Angela Benton.

He is predeceased by his parents, Clarence and Martha Hogle, brothers, Rudy (infant), Rodney Sr, and Keith Hogle, sisters, Linda Prespare and Kathy Wiley and a great-grandchild, Marquise Disotell.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Office of the Aging Nutrition Program, 80 State Highway 310, Suite 7, Canton NY 13617 or the Pierrepont Volunteer Fire Department, 62 Old County Rd, Canton NY 13617.

Calling hours for Vernon will be held on Monday, March 13, 2023 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Beech Plains Cemetery, West Pierrepont.

Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Vernon C. Hogle are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

