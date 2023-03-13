34th Annual Shamrock Run coming up Saturday

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Family YMCA is inviting you to participate in its 34th Annual Shamrock Run this Saturday.

Michelle Graham appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch her interview above.

The Shamrock Run is held in conjunction with the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival, which is back after 4 years.

People are able to participate in a 5k run or 2.2-mile walk/run on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Mullin Street

The deadline to register online at www.watertownymca.org is 9 p.m. Tuesday.

To register in person and pick up your packet, visit the Y’s Fairgrounds location on Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. or Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can also register on the day of the race from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

