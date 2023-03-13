Ada Louise Zehr, 87, of Lowville

Ada Louise Zehr, 87, of Eugene Street, formerly of Artz Road, Beaver Falls, passed peacefully into God’s arms on Monday, March 13, 2023, surrounded by family. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Ada Louise Zehr, 87, of Eugene Street, formerly of Artz Road, Beaver Falls, passed peacefully into God’s arms on Monday, March 13, 2023, surrounded by family.

She is survived by three children and their spouses, Glenn D. and Virginia Zehr of Lowville; Lauren D. and Debbie Zehr of Lowville; Darlene and Loren Yousey of Castorland; two sisters, Beulah Roggie Zehr of Croghan; and Norma Kennell of Copenhagen; a sister-in-law, Doris Roggie of Croghan; six grandchildren, James Zehr, Jason (Liz) Zehr, Katie (Jason) Peer, Scott (Summer) Zehr; Rebecca (Jason) Widrick; Alexa Yousey; and 14 great-grandchildren, Morgan, Corey, Aiden, Elijah, Chloe, Lyndon, Paige, Rylan, Macie, Liam, Brook, Zander, Kaiden, and Cooper; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her husband, Milton, who passed away on April 26, 1999; her daughter, Ann Marie Zehr, who passed away on February 5, 1990; her brothers and a sister-in-law, Elton and Helen Roggie; Merlin Roggie; Christian Roggie, who died in infancy; and two brothers-in-law, Joseph Kennell and Daniel Zehr.

Ada was born on April 17, 1935 in Croghan, a daughter of the late Joseph and Katie Schrag Roggie. She attended school on the Erie Canal Road and later Beaver River Central School. On April 20, 1955, she married Milton J. Zehr at the Croghan Conservative Mennonite Church, with Rev. Lloyd Boshart officiating. They settled in the house next to Beaver River School on the Artz Road. Milton worked for the Latex Fiber Mill in Beaver Falls. Ada became a foster mother to numerous foster children over the years. The boys remember having 13 children at the table for meals at some points. Ada became a mother to several children who were in foster care, teaching them to take care of themselves, and spreading the love that God had filled her with. She babysat for neighbors, and then in 1981 began working as a nurse’s aide at Lewis County General Hospital. After her retirement, she did childcare for many families for many years.

Ada was a member of Naumburg Mennonite Church. She loved caring for children, baking, crocheting, and reading.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Naumburg Mennonite Church with Pastors Titus Mast, Myron Roggie and Greg Widrick officiating. Spring burial will be in Croghan Mennonite Cemetery. Calling hours are Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Naumburg Mennonite Church. Contributions may be made in her memory to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367; or to River Valley Mennonite School, P.O. Box 141, Castorland, NY 13620. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

The Zehr family would like to extend a special thank you to Lewis County Hospice and to Ada’s caregivers, Lisa LaBarge, Helen Larkins, Lucy West, and Christine Simek for their loving care and kindness they bestowed on our mother. Condolences may be shared online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

