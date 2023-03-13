‘Alice’ hits the stage at Hammond Central

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Students at Hammond Central will take a trip down the rabbit hole next week.

Brianna McRoberts plays Tiny Alice and Jacob Spies is the Cheshire Cat in the school’s up coming production of “The Trials of Alice in Wonderland.”

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Performances will be Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, in the school gymnasium.

Curtain times are at 7 p.m. both nights.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for students. They’re available at the door.

