Alice is Back!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The trials of Alice in Wonderland

Hammond Central School proudly presents our first musical!!!

Please join us March 24th & 25th at 7pm.

Tickets are being sold at the door; $10 adults, $6 students.

Hammond Central School is at 51 South Main Street, Hammond NY 13646

Check out the morning interview with a few a of the cast members

