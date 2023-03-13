Alice is Back!
Hammond Central School is doing a musical
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)
The trials of Alice in Wonderland
Hammond Central School proudly presents our first musical!!!
Please join us March 24th & 25th at 7pm.
Tickets are being sold at the door; $10 adults, $6 students.
Hammond Central School is at 51 South Main Street, Hammond NY 13646
Check out the morning interview with a few a of the cast members
