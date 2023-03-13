Alice is Back!

Hammond Central School is doing a musical
March 24 and 25 at Hammond Central School
By Craig Thornton
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The trials of Alice in Wonderland

Hammond Central School proudly presents our first musical!!!

Please join us March 24th & 25th at 7pm.

Tickets are being sold at the door; $10 adults, $6 students.

Hammond Central School is at 51 South Main Street, Hammond NY 13646

Check out the morning interview with a few a of the cast members

