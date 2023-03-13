Ann W. McCarty, 74, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Ann W. McCarty, 74, passed away very peacefully at her home in Watertown Sunday evening, March...
Ann W. McCarty, 74, passed away very peacefully at her home in Watertown Sunday evening, March 12, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ann W. McCarty, 74, passed away very peacefully at her home in Watertown Sunday evening, March 12, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Ann was born in Watertown August 20, 1948, daughter of George E. and Helen A. Pharoh Williams. She was a graduate of the last class from Immaculate Heart Academy and had attended JCC. On May 23, 1970 she married Michael M. McCarty at Holy Family Church and he died August 18, 2017.

She worked for Dr. George Couch and for Haley Electric. Ann retired from Samaritan Medical Center as a Medical Administrator after 20 years of service to the hospital. She enjoyed Poor Richard’s, traveling to casinos, spending winters in Myrtle Beach, SC for over 20 years, but especially her grandchildren.

Ann is survived by her son Michael M. McCarty, Jr., Watertown; daughter Megan L. Bartholomew and husband Scott M., Watertown; five grandchildren, Mikayla N. and Livia M. McCarty, and Brooklynn A., Sebastian S., and Ethan M. Bartholomew; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her longtime companion James V. Yonkvig, November 6, 2009, and two brothers, Richard E. and John A. Williams.

Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Sunday, March 19, from 2 - 4 PM. Burial in Glenwood Cemetery will be Monday, March 20, at 10 AM. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in Ann’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Ogdensburg police car
Airline delays, cancellations put strain on Ogdensburg police
Candles
Shirlene Ann Watson, 64, of Watertown
Mrs. Rabideau passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, March 13, 2023 at her home...
Erma I. Rabideau, 97, of Potsdam
Candles
Steven D. Woods, 69, of Carthage

Obituaries

Lois Mae (Carr) Bresett, age 92, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away Thursday morning, March 9,...
Lois Mae (Carr) Bresett, 92, of Ogdensburg
Francis “Joe” Joseph Parker, 84, passed away peacefully at the Lewis County General Hospital on...
Francis “Joe” Joseph Parker, 84, of Copenhagen
Candles
Celebration of Life: Wade Oakes, of West Carthage
Barbara L. Roeser, age 83, of Gouverneur, passed away on March 10, 2023 at St. Joseph’s...
Barbara L. Roeser, 83, of Gouverneur
Peyton Morse
Peyton Morse’s parent file second lawsuit over son’s death
Mr. Youngs passed away at the Canton Potsdam Hospital on Saturday (March 11, 2023).
Jamie S. Youngs, 47, of Potsdam and formerly of Hammond