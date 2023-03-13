Ann W. McCarty, 74, of Watertown

Ann W. McCarty, 74, passed away very peacefully at her home in Watertown Sunday evening, March 12, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ann W. McCarty, 74, passed away very peacefully at her home in Watertown Sunday evening, March 12, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Ann was born in Watertown August 20, 1948, daughter of George E. and Helen A. Pharoh Williams. She was a graduate of the last class from Immaculate Heart Academy and had attended JCC. On May 23, 1970 she married Michael M. McCarty at Holy Family Church and he died August 18, 2017.

She worked for Dr. George Couch and for Haley Electric. Ann retired from Samaritan Medical Center as a Medical Administrator after 20 years of service to the hospital. She enjoyed Poor Richard’s, traveling to casinos, spending winters in Myrtle Beach, SC for over 20 years, but especially her grandchildren.

Ann is survived by her son Michael M. McCarty, Jr., Watertown; daughter Megan L. Bartholomew and husband Scott M., Watertown; five grandchildren, Mikayla N. and Livia M. McCarty, and Brooklynn A., Sebastian S., and Ethan M. Bartholomew; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her longtime companion James V. Yonkvig, November 6, 2009, and two brothers, Richard E. and John A. Williams.

Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Sunday, March 19, from 2 - 4 PM. Burial in Glenwood Cemetery will be Monday, March 20, at 10 AM. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in Ann’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

