Barbara L. Roeser, 83, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Barbara L. Roeser, age 83, of Gouverneur, passed away on March 10, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.

Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 from 4 – 7 p.m. Her funeral Mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Burial in the New St. James Cemetery will be in the spring.

Barbara was born on June 8, 1939 in Sherburne, NY to the late Harold and Myrta (Peck) Throop. She graduated from Sherburne Central School in 1957 and attended Alfred State.

She married Paul Roeser on October 19, 1963 at St. Malachy’s Church in Sherburne. The couple were married for 54 years when Paul passed away on February 16, 2018.

Mrs. Roeser worked as a secretary at General Electric in Syracuse from 1962 until 1965. She raised her children and then worked as a Teacher’s Aide in Special Education for St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES from 1985 until her retirement in 2001.

Barbara was a devoted mother and grandmother. Her children and their spouses and her grandson were her life. She was also devoted to the ARC Jefferson-St. Lawrence New York and their mission to provide a meaningful life for people with disabilities.

Barbara is survived by her children, Stephen Roeser, Jacqueline and John Wheeler, and Adrienne and Jeffrey Carrick, and a grandson, Johnny Wheeler.

Barbara was a Board Member for the St. Lawrence County American Heart Association, a Chairman of the American Heart Association for Gouverneur, served on the Board of Directors for the ARC Jefferson-St. Lawrence New York since 1995 and was appointed to the Board of Governors in 2011. She was also a member of St. James Church where she was the Past President of the Parish Council and a member of the church choir.

In lieu of flowers, donations are strongly encouraged to be made to the ARC Jefferson-St. Lawrence New York, 6 Commerce Lane, Canton NY 13617. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

