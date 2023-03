WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A celebration of life for Wade Oakes, who passed away on January 17, 2023, will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, April 3, 2023 at the Glidden Hall of the Calvary Assembly of God, Martin Street Rd., West Carhage. You are welcome to bring a covered dish if you would like to share.

