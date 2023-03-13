Damn Yankees at Canton High School

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Damn Yankees” - Press Release

Canton Central School Thespians will be presenting the musical “Damn Yankees” on Friday and Saturday, March 17th & 18th at 7:30 p.m. in the Hugh C. Williams High School Auditorium. Tickets will be available in the High School main office before the show or may be purchased at the door, $12 for adults, $7 for students and Sr. Citizens.

Travel back to the 1950′s with us as we celebrate America’s love of baseball cleverly intertwined with the classic trope of selling your soul to the Devil. Joe Boyd (Julian Dodds) is a devoted baseball fan which causes his wife Meg (Maria Tartaglia) to feel completely abandoned throughout the baseball season as her husband is glued to the TV for every Washington Senators Baseball game. Mr Applegate. a.k.a. The Devil (Nolan Swinwood), transforms Joe Boyd into a young incredibly talented baseball player to be known as Joe Hardy (Aidan Rodriguez-Doyle). The Washington Senators are very happy to welcome this amazing young ball player to their team and begin winning every game. Coach Van Buren (Lucas Watts) realizes that not only does his team have heart, they also have a shot at the pennant! All appears to be going well for the Devil until Joe Hardy gets homesick and contemplates breaking his agreement. In hopes of luring Joe away from his wife, Applegate brings in one of his most tempting demons named Lola (Olivia Sommerstein) who tries her best to distract Joe Hardy from his former life. Joe Hardy fanclubs abound to cheer on their new baseball hero while newspaper reporter Gloria Thorpe (Isabelle Gustafson) begins to investigate Joe Hardy’s past, which is nonexistent. Will Joe go back to his wife or remain in the grip of the Devil? Will the Washington Senators win the championship, or will it once again be those… Damn Yankees!?

Don’t miss a wonderfully entertaining evening of live musical theater for the whole family!

