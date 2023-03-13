Francis “Joe” Joseph Parker, 84, of Copenhagen

Francis “Joe” Joseph Parker, 84, passed away peacefully at the Lewis County General Hospital on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Lowville, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Francis “Joe” Joseph Parker, 84, passed away peacefully at the Lewis County General Hospital on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Lowville, NY.

Francis was born on February 23, 1939, in Watertown, NY to the late Orman Roy & Helen Mildred (Dufford) Parker. He graduated in 1955 from Watertown High School.

Painter by trade for over 60 years owning his own business from the early 80s to his retirement in 2012. He was a member of the painter’s union.

He married Ruby Ellen Conkright in 2012, at the Montour Falls Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife Ruby Parker, Copenhagen; his children, Julie (Brian) Becker, Oklahoma; Joe Parker (Samantha), Brownville; Kelly Parker (Jerry), Florida; and Kevin (Terri) Parker, Watertown; his stepchildren, Terry (Diane) Landon, Alabama; Tammy Legaspi, Maryland. He is also survived by his Grandchildren, Nicole, Hunter, Memphis, Haley, and Emma along with his Step-Grandchildren, Rochelle, Shane, Amanda, Ian, and Nathan, and 2-Great-Grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Francis is predeceased by his siblings, Barbara Evans, Shirley Gowing, and Donald Parker.

He enjoyed spending time with his wife and family, especially dancing, and watching movies and he was an avid sports fan he enjoyed watching the Buffalo Bills and NY Yankees.

Per his wishes, there will be no public calling hours, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Brownville American Legion on March 26, 2013, from 2:00 pm-4:00 pm. Burial will be held later in the Riverside Cemetery in Copenhagen, NY.

Memorial donations can be made to the Lewis County Search & Rescue at 7740 W State St, Lowville, NY 13367

Memorial donations can be made to the Lewis County Search & Rescue at 7740 W State St, Lowville, NY 13367

