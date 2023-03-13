Jamie S. Youngs, 47, of Potsdam and formerly of Hammond

Mr. Youngs passed away at the Canton Potsdam Hospital on Saturday (March 11, 2023). (Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Jamie S. Youngs, age 47 of Potsdam and formerly of Hammond, will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday (March 15, 2023) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. David Sheppard officiating.

Calling hours will be held prior from 11:00am to the time of the service. Mr. Youngs passed away at the Canton Potsdam Hospital on Saturday (March 11, 2023). Burial will be in the spring at Fineview Cemetery in Hammond.

Surviving at three sisters Brenda Youngs of Hammond, Lisa (David) Chateau of Ogdensburg and Dawn Youngs of Ogdensburg; four brothers Weldon (Mary Jane) Youngs of Lisbon, Brian Youngs of Ogdensburg, and Mark (Heidi) Youngs & Kenny Youngs of Pennsylvania; his second family at the Pine Street IRA; along with numerous nieces, nephews & cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents Joan & Weldon Sr; and a sister Debra Douglas.

Jamie was born on September 13, 1975 in Watertown, a son of Weldon & Joan (Burker) Youngs Sr. He attended Madill & Hermon grade schools, and later graduated from Potsdam High School. He attended Canton Day Treatment Center for many years.

He enjoyed listening to music, going to the mall, drinking coffee, and was very loved by his caregivers and his family. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

