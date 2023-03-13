Lois Mae (Carr) Bresett, 92, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Lois Mae (Carr) Bresett, age 92, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away Thursday morning, March 9, 2023, at Gouverneur Hospital. Per her request, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Lois is survived by her son, Christopher Bresett of League City, TX; two sisters, Peggy Ecker of Clay, NY, and Maureen Spooner of Ogdensburg, NY; and several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by three sons, Jeffery Bresett, Bert Bresett, and Percy R. (Rob) Bresett; four brothers, Allen Carr, Howard Carr, Darrell Carr, and Mahlon Carr; two sisters, Nola Rheome and Sylvia Bressett; two grandchildren, Benjamin Bresett, and Jeffery Bresett; and one great grandchild, Marcus Bresett.

Lois was born on September 17, 1930, in Lisbon, NY, the daughter of the late Hugh J. and Irene E. (Rheome) Carr. She graduated from Lisbon Central School in 1947 and Roethel’s Business School where she obtained her associate degree. Lois married Percy Bresett on Sept 2, 1950. He predeceased her on August 7, 1991. Lois worked for thirty-five years as a waitress at Philips Diner in Ogdensburg and also as a clerk at Walmart.

Lois enjoyed spending time with her family and her grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

