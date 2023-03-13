NYS Department of Financial Services takes possession of Signature Bank, Hochul reacts

Money & wages
Money & wages(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The New York State Department of Financial Services has taken possession of Signature Bank.

Signature Bank is a New York state-chartered commercial bank and is FDIC-insured with total assets of approximately $110.36 billion and total deposits of approximately $88.59 billion as of December 31, 2022.

Depositors at the bank will have full access to their money, but regulators say shareholders and some unsecured debt holders will not be protected.

This is the second bank to be closed this week after Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse last Friday.

In response, Governor Kathy Hochul said “Throughout the weekend, DFS Superintendent Adrienne Harris and I have been working closely with federal partners on ways to stabilize the banking sector and protect the hard-earned money of New Yorkers whose livelihoods depend on impacted companies.”

Hochul goes on to say “many depositors at these banks are small businesses, including those driving the innovation economy, and their success is key to New York’s robust economy.”

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former prison worker from Watertown accused of falsifying records
Three Ogdensburg residents are facing felony drug charges following a traffic stop in the Town...
3 Ogdensburg residents face felony drug charges
File photo of soldiers deploying from Fort Drum
Deployment news at Fort Drum
Adam Smith at his arraignment
Smith charged with second murder
A reported robbery prompted a big police presence in a Watertown neighborhood Friday afternoon.
Reported robbery results in big law enforcement response

Latest News

The State Final 4 in both boys’ and girls’ basketball is now set and 2 Northern Athletic...
Sunday Sports: State Final 4 Basketball sees 2 NAC teams with sights on titles
Several agricultural groups want double funding for farm worker safety in this year’s state...
Agriculture groups push to double funding for farm worker safety
Moser seeks re-election to Lewis County Legislature
Moser seeks re-election to Lewis County Legislature
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is working to make sure every service member can have access to...
Stefanik pushes for better credit monitoring for service members